A new petition to cancel 'Snowdrop' crosses 170k signatures - What will happen now?

'Snowdrop' starring Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK Jisoo has been under strict scrutiny since its first trailer release as netizens claimed the history is being distorted in the drama. The drama had its premiere on December 18 and on its release, it was criticized for various reasons from distorting historical events, beautification of the NSA who tortured and killed students during the popular democratic movement and the usage of "dear pine, dear pine" which was used in the background of a North Korean spy character, this song was originally used to sing about the suffering and victory of the people who participated in the democratization movement.





All these instances of distortion led to a citizen posting a new petition which says "petition to stop airing the drama 'Snowdrop'." The petition explains the reasons why the drama needs to be cancelled and how it can promote false views in regard to the democratization movement in the minds of foreigners.





The petition has already reached over 170k signatures which put a threat on the future of this melodrama. Now, Blue House needs to be answerable to the people's concerns or it might be the end of 'Snowdrop' much like 'Joseon Exorcist' which was embroiled in a similar controversy.





What do you think will happen now?