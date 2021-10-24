New stills unveiled - EXO's Sehun is all set to make his acting comeback!

EXO's Sehun is making his acting comeback with "Now, We Are Breaking Up". He will be playing the role of a new employee, Hwang Chi-hyung, at a fashion company.





On October 28, his new stills from the drama were released by the production of "Now, We Are Breaking Up". He is looking absolutely stunning and confident in the stills.





The production crew for 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' stated, "Hwang Chi Hyung, whom Sehun is portraying, is a character who has an unstoppable and cute charm. Sehun, with his outstanding visuals and charms, perfectly portrayed the character of Hwang Chi Hyung. Please give us your interest."





We are so thrilled to see him again, and it will also be interesting to see if he will have a love interest in Song Hye-kyo's character and will there be a potential competition between the two male leads.





Are you excited to see him acting again?