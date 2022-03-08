A new teaser of 'Our Blues' featuring Han Ji-min and Kim Woo-bin is out!

Kim Woo-bin's comeback drama 'Our Blues' has dropped its new teaser starring him and Han Ji-min. The drama, which revolves around eight different stories, will also feature a heartwarming story of these two characters, a young diver and her boat captain. Han Ji-min will play the role of a woman who quits her life on the mainland to become a Jeju diver. she meets a guy, played by Kim Woo-bin, who is also his boat's diver. Although they share a friendly relationship, the guy ends up falling in love with the diver who is also older than him.





Han Ji-min will be seen as a woman who has a secret hidden in herself, the previous teaser featuring Shin Min-a also gave the same vibes. This omnibus format drama is surely a new endeavour for K-dramas, it looks like a combination of mystery and romance set in the backdrop of Jeju island. It also marks the return of actor Kim Woo-bin after a hiatus of almost five years due to his health.





Are you excited about this drama?