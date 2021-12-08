Last month, HYBE announced that they will be collaborating with their artists such as BTS, TXT, ENHYPEN etc to create several original stories which will be then released in the form of webtoons and web novels in the month of January 2022. After a week of BTS' announcement of an extended vacation, HYBE has unveiled the teaser of an upcoming webtoon based on BTS' story which is titled "7 Fates: CHAKHO."





The webtoon will be revolving around seven men who are bound by their fate to rid their community of 'monsters'. "7 Fates: CHAKHO" is described as an urban fantasy story inspired by the Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. Set in a city in the near future where these seven boys will overcome hardships and grow together.





During olden times, South Korea used to be home to a huge population of Siberian tigers. These tigers would attack communities and strike fear among residents. As a response, to save the powerless from these tigers King Sejong formed the Chakhogapsa or the tiger hunters, special forces with extraordinary hunting skills, in 1421. The global superstars will be portraying the role of these warriors. How exciting is that!





"7 Fates: CHAKHO" is all set to be released on Naver's webtoon portal on January 15, 2022. Do not forget to catch it!





Check out the teaser below!















