New way to get fluttery lashes!

PAC Lash Fixer Transparent (Eyelash Adhesive)





The PAC Lash Fixer is an eyelash adhesive or glue that dries down quickly and holds the lashes securely in place. This lash fixer is compatible with any eyelash style.

It's Features include-

Features : Latex free false eyelash glue/adhesive Holds the lash securely in place for hours

Turns clear/transparent upon drying Waterproof,

long lasting and easy to use





PAC cosmetics is a professional makeup artist brand with an aim at bringing the highest quality, innovative cosmetic products to all makeup lovers and professional artists. The brand is known for their wide range of trendy makeup products, tools, brushes and accessories.





All in all this is actually effective but you would still need to curl your lashes for more volume. Would you try this?