Is the next wedding bells going to ring in the Kapoor family for Arjun kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been quite vocal on their relationship since a long time now. The couple seem to be serious with each other. In order to be in a relationship with Malaika, Arjun Kapoor had to sacrifice on many other relationships in his life. After Reha Kapoor, it seems like Arjun Kapoor can be the next Kapoor to get married. There are so many reports suggesting this.

As of now the couple haven't spoken about marriage publicly. Do you think the couple will end up marrying each other?