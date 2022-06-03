Is next year really going to be Shah Rukh Khan's year? 3 big movies one after another:

I think it should be safe to say, that even if you're not a Shah Rukh fan, somewhere or the other you're excited for next year because we get to watch him thrice on the big screen with a wonderful cast in all the films. The 'King of Bollywood' has announced 3 big movies for 2023. Starting from Pathaan to Dunki to Jawaan, previously there was no looking back for Shah Rukh and even today there's no looking back. Every big actor goes through some ups and downs in their film career and Shah Rukh witnessed that in 2018 and 2019. His movies, Zero, and fan had unfortunately not done well at the box office. The actor had taken a long break and now is all ready to show the world that he still has it in himself. Next year, indeed is a treat for his fans. But as these three movies are all set to release next year, which among them have your hopes high that can break all the box-office records? All three movies have an interesting storyline. I think either Dunki or Jawaan can break the box-office record.

Is this a sign of SRK saving Bollywood? We have witnessed how the movies in Bollywood have only been dropping with each release. What do you think about this?