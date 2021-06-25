Vitamin B3 is found in 2 forms- nicotinic acid and niacinamide.

Niacinamide is a all rounder ingredients which has a huge benefits with minimal irritation.

It is actually a antioxidant which means it protects skin against sun damage and free radicals.

It is not just used as a treatment product but is also used as a skin maintaince product. Niacinamide is most effective in leave on products.It is safe to use twice a day.

It is found that 5% and 10% almost have similar benefits. Sensitive skin can safely use 5% as it is less irritating than 10%.

It can be layered with most of the other skin care actives but always patch test first.

It's benefits include treating acne, hyperpigmentation, melasma, sun damage, minimising appearance of pores, fine lines, wrinkles, calming redness and inflammation, regulates sebum production, strengthens skin barrier, improves skin texture, boosts lipid levels, etc

It can be used in the form of toner, serum and moisturiser.

Niacinamide can be layered with almost all the active ingredient.

Product recommendations-

Upto 5%:

Vya natural niacinamide serum, Minimalist 5% niacinamide+1% HA, Niamax gel, Dermitecture barrier reinforce serum, Deconstruct pore control serum

10% serum:

Minimalist 10% niacinamide+ 1% zinc serum, Deconstruct skin brightening serum, Dr Sheth cantella and niacinamide serum, Bodywise skin clarity serum, E'Clat B3+ serum.

Moisturisers- Simple ulta light liquid moisturizer, Cipla excela, Earth Rhythm phyto fuse.

I highly recommend including a niacinamide serum in your skincare routine ️