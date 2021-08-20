Nightbooks trailer dropped: Would you like to wander around a scary magical apartment?

Netflix has dropped another new trailer of a kids' special horror film, Nightbooks. We all have read horror storybooks before going to bed in our childhood once or twice or many times. But what happens if you get trapped in one of those scenarios? That's what happened with Alex (Winslow Fegley), who loves to write scary stories, gets trapped in a magical apartment by a witch (Krysten Ritter), who lets him live only if he tells her a scary story every night. Slowly, Alex figures out a plan to escape from that place, but he needs a little help. Will Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), who is another prisoner, help him?





Watch this film on September 15 on Netflix.