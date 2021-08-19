No actor has been able to get instant stardom since Hrithik Roshan. Agree?

Hrithik Roshan is a popular name in Bollywood. His explosive debut in 2001 with the film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' had created an uproar in the country. Hrithik was flooded with marriage proposals, girls were going crazy for him. The success of the film also earned him a bunch of awards and made him a star. It was literally an instant overnight success.

However, so many actors and actresses have tried and made successful debuts. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others had ventured into Bollywood with either a critically or a commercially hit film. But none of these experienced what Hrithik did. Why do you think no one has been able to taste that kind of overnight success in Bollywood since Hrithik?

Is it because that the times have changed? Or was it because of the greek god looks and the great dancing combination of Hrithik that made him a cut above the rest?