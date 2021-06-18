No Bad Hair Days with Herbal Essences Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner.

Can’t get over my soft, lustrous, shiny hair after using the Herbal Essences Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner. This combo is great for dull and dry hair and leaves your locks smelling like fresh flowers.

Argan oil is an antidote for damaged and frizzy hair and I couldn’t agree more! The shampoo and conditioner are enriched with the goodness of Argan Oil and contains absolutely 0 parabens and colourants. It is also cruelty free, organically and ethically derived.

Thank you, Herbal Essences, for coming up with such an awesome product!