NO BAIL For Aryan Khan: Why Is NCB Not Letting Go Of Shahrukh Khan's Son?

Aryan Khan's bail application got rejected for the third time now in the last one week after NCB said that they wanted more time to prepare their statement. Next hearing to be held on Wednesday.

And one can only imagine the level of frustration the entire SRK family might be facing right now, especially with the way NCB is handling the case. First it got extended from 4th to 7th October, then NCB wanted further extension which the Magistrate court declined and even said that it saw no reason to keep the star-kid in further custody, making him eligible for bail. And when finally Aryan Khan has applied for bail, they need extension to prepare their statement. And all of this when Aryan Khan was found with no possession of any sort of drugs whatsoever!

And you don't have to be a Shahrukh Khan fan to wonder why is it taking so long for this case to lead anywhere? Comments?