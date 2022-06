BTS just dropped a teaser for 'Yet to Come' and it's kind of giving me 'Life Goes On' and 'Spring Day' vibes. Not sure if we'll get a choreography for this one.





When I read that BTS will finally appear on Korean music shows, I was excited about those solo fancams. It's always fun to watch their expressions doing those amazing choreos. But not sure what we will get this time. What do you think? Do you want a BTS song with choreo as well?