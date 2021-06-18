It’s fascinatingly crazy that there are days when people want to wear make-up, but they don’t want to show that they have their make-up on. Yes, you guessed it right I’m talking about the no-makeup, makeup look! I am truly a great fan of this look because rather than seven layers of makeup, it’s just your skin but better. Those flushed cheeks and dewy skin is what make us go all gaga over the look. Just a little bit of a gloss, brushed brows, a slight tint on your cheeks, and a lot of glow, and boom, you’re all set to rock the day!