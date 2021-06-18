No need to layer your skin with multiple moisturizers-- This one does all the work!

Changing wether always has an impact on my skin. It leaves it super dry, mostly so much so that it starts to flake. I have to load up on so many moisturizers and oils you have no idea. Unfortunately, all of them work for only a little while and I have to reapply them after a few hours. Recently, I came across Neutrogena hydro boost water gel and it's one of the best moisturizers. It instantly quenches and provides long-lasting moisture relief for your extra-dry skin. It also leaves the skin looking smooth, supple, and moisturized for hours so I don't have to reapply or layer it with any other product. It has Hyaluronic acid which is a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in. By far this is an amazing product for people with dry skin. How do you like Neutrogena's other products?