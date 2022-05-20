No one can beat Akshay Kumar when it comes to comedy!

Akshay Kumar deserves all the love and fame for his acting in movies. There have been movies which have made it big just because of Akshay Kumar. He is a tremendous actor and an even bigger star.

When talking about the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay, of course, had done a tremendous job. but we cannot deny the fact then the script of the movie was pretty great. There is no doubt about it that Akshay had done justice to the role of Dr Srivastava.

So for me, it's always going to be Bhool Bhulaiyaa!