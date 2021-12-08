No Ranbir Kapoor songs allowed at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's sangeet ceremony

On their sangeet, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will burn up the dance floor with hits like Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare from Kat's film Baar Baar Dekho. We've seen people try to recreate Bollywood magic at weddings before. Why not, when you have such impressive numbers under your own name? Katrina, on the other hand, does not want any music performed at her Shaadi, Mehendi, or sangeet. You can probably guess which ones she'll skip. Any song has a connection to Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky and Katrina will dance at their sangeet to the songs Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare from her 2016 hit, Baar Baar Dekho. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, who played Kat's co-star in the film, were featured in the original versions of the songs.





I wish we get to see a glimpse of the performances