No star kid has ever inspired anybody to take acting as a career, true or false?

When was the last time when Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt inspired somebody to take acting as a career? People who are not privileged enough don't idealize a talented star kid. They often look up to actors whom they can relate to. Girls look up to Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon where boys look up to actors like Ayushman Khurana and Rajkumar Rao. Since these actors appear to be more relatable to the regular crowd of the country. Even if Star kids are talented enough, people can barely relate to their background and childhood stories. Do you think if any star kid has ever inspired somebody to take acting as a career?