A non-greasy lightweight moisturizer for summers is here!

Earth Rhythm is a brand I recently discovered and was impressed with their line of products. Earth Rhythm creates organic, natural and ethical body care. It is committed to healthy skin, healthy people and a healthy planet. Starting with cold pressed oil soaps and shampoo bars, the brand has grown to include cleansing balms, face masks, serums, hair care, lip care and lots more. Being a sustainable and cruelty-free brand, Earth Rhythm also offers zero waste products such as, tooth brushes, wooden shaving brushes, neem combs, and bamboo straws.

Moving onto one of the products that I purchased was the Cucumber & Aloe Body Yogurt. A light textured yet moisturising body gel/cream which is perfect for summers and leaves skin feeling supple and soft. It gets absorbed easily into the skin and doesn’t feel greasy at all. Moreover, I love the subtle fragrance which lingers on throughout the day!

Try this brand out, ladies! You will not be disappointed.