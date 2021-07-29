Nora Fatehi's 'Zaalima Coca Cola' is the new party song of the year. Do you think it was necessary for the film Bhuj?

Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt starring Bhuj: The Pride of India is a patriotic film releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on August 15. Before the movie could release, the filmmakers are dropping the songs from the film to hype up about it.





Recently, the song 'Zaalima Coca Cola' featuring Nora Fatehi has been released, and within a few hours, the track has been loved by all, becoming the party song of the year. But, was it necessary to put it on the film like 'Bhuj'? Shreya Ghoshal has sung it beautifully, and Nora has done a great job in it, but I think it's a little inappropriate. Do you agree?