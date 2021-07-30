Not a fan of Microblading? Here's an alternative for y'all!

If you haven’t got the time, the patience, or the courage for microblading, here’s how else you can have perfectly filled brows.





It’s one thing to wish for healthy, bushy brows because one still has to groom them to perfection before you’re good to go. Just like me, it’s literally every day that I have to use an eyebrow pencil and brow mascara to fill in my brows before I could even say my look is complete and finally step out of the house.





Brow Lamination





Here’s one good alternative to microblading that answers any of your long overdue brow concerns: Brow lamination. Brow lamination takes your unruly or thinning brow hair and smooths it out while also lifting the hair in a more vertical direction.









Microshading









If what’s stopping you from taking a semi-permanent brow ink is the strokes created through a needle that almost feel like paper cuts, tolerable but considering your sensitive skin, micro shading is the technique you should opt for. With its gentler application, micro shading works through repetitive dots of pigment that resembles your eyebrow powder.





Micro feathering









While microblading is the go-to for people with extremely thin brows, micro feathering is conducive for those with naturally full eyebrows. It is quick to become popular especially for eyebrow-forward individuals.