Not Ibrahim Ali Khan but Palak Tiwari is dating this new boy from the industry

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, is rumoured to be dating Vedang Raina, who is about to make his Bollywood acting debut in "The Archies." The same talent agency represents Vedang and Palak. They instantly clicked when they first met at a party their talent agency organised. More than two years had passed since they first started dating. Their growing intimacy and PDA at private gatherings are creating a stir in B-Town. They have been able to keep their romance a secret. Shweta Tiwari, Palak's mother, has also previously expressed her approval of their relationship and is already very pleased with it.

The source close also revealed, "Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early." Additionally, Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari has already expressed her approval of their relationship and is already quite happy about it.