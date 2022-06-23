Not judging but did everyone know that Alia Bhatt is a 12th dropout?
Alia attended the Jamnabai Narsee School, but she left after her 12th grade year to pursue an acting career. There are actresses who started their careers at a very young age. My sister (Pooja Bhatt) started working at the age of 17. So age doesn't matter," Alia said in an interview, adding that she has always wanted to be an actress. Bhatt has described her childhood as having a "relatively grounded and modest upbringing." I made a conscious decision to become an actress when I was younger. Simply enough, Alia said, "I just didn't realise it would happen so soon after I finished college." Alia asserts that she does not had professional acting training, though.
"I would love to take an acting course if I had the time. I'm not good in (regular) school. I read and learn all the time, adds Alia. Physics and chemistry are not things I can study. I'm not interested in these topics.