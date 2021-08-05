Not Kajol or Aishwarya Rai but Rani Mukerji is the actress pushing the boundaries of Bollywood's ageism?

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Aishwarya Rai have all been some of the top names in Bollywood. They've taken the 2000s by storm with their movies and became household names soon enough. However, as the decade came to an end and the 2010s neared, there were a lot of changes and shifts in the industry. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif amongst others became the top actresses.

With this, it's unfortunate that the reigning time of the actresses was so short lived. However, those who peaked in the 2000s still attempted to gain ground in Bollywood through later years. Despite some extremely well known movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and having starred in movies throughout the late 90s and 2000s, Kajol wasn't seen around much later. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had the same trajectory in films too.

Rani, however, pushed with a breakthrough in the 2010s. Her performance in No One Killed Jessica won acclaim, Talaash was successful, and she shouldered Mardaani very well. Hichki had good box office collections, and she's set to appear in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Is Rani actually the one who is still making it big in Bollywood compared to her peers earlier?