Not Karan Johar but Boney Kapoor is shoving Janhvi Kapoor on us through Hindi remakes of Southern films?

Karan was the one who launched Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi, with Dhadak. It was also under Dharma Productions that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl happened, and she's set to star in Takht as well. Janhvi's early appearance on Koffee With Karan also struck a nerve with people. Suffice to say the audience has panned her acting but she showed some growth with Roohi.





Skip to that, Boney Kapoor has suddenly had a rising interest in movies from the South. He's been consistently acquiring the rights to either remake Southern films in Hindi, or is remaking Bollywood movies in Southern languages. Janhvi was said to have made it with Karan's backing, but it seems like her true industry godfather is going to turn out to be Boney Kapoor. Remaking acclaimed Malayalam film Helen with Janhvi in the lead sounds beyond disastrous.





It also makes you think whether he's casting Janhvi in Southern based and remade films to leverage the fact that Sridevi is from the South.