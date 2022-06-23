  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

Not only Justin, but Hailey Bieber also has a history of health issues

Hailey was admitted to the hospital in March after experiencing stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot. She later revealed that she had heart surgery to close her heart's patent foramen ovale, a small flap-like opening that allowed the blood clot to travel to her brain.


Hailey also gave an update on her husband's health. Justin revealed in an Instagram video that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that has rendered half of his face paralysed. Because of the condition, he had to cancel several upcoming shows.


During an appearance on Good Morning America, Hailey responded to a question by saying, "He's doing really well." He's getting better by the day. He's feeling a lot better, and it was obviously just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he'll be fine." 

More posts like this

Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 17 hours ago

Hailey Beiber and Justin Bieber: A complete relationship timeline

From Sofia Richie to various Jelenas, the Grammy winner's dating history has been turbulent (even in his leopard-print Audi). But, from his first cringe-worthy encounter with Hailey Baldwin in 2009 to their 2018 Grand Makeout Tour of the United StatesTM, JB appears to have made Hailey Baldwin one less lonely girl (for now). Here's a detailed timeline of their rocky relationship, complete with Selena rumours. Justin Bieber was photographed with the Jenner family throughout 2014. Kylie Jenner then posts an Instagram photo of herself snuggling up with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin in August 2014. (right). Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Justin Bieber are photographed attending Hillsong Church together, three months after Kylie Jenner's Instagram post confirms the Jenner family's friendship with Hailey Baldwin. Baldwin denied dating rumours for the first time in a video interview with E! News in early December. Baldwin stated "I've known [Justin Bieber] since I was very young—around 13 years old—and we've remained good friends over the years. We've just stayed close, and that's all there is to it." Following Hailey's lead, Bieber posts an Instagram selfie with Baldwin to clarify his single status.



A little more than a month after being photographed attending church with Kendall Jenner, Baldwin and Bieber are seen having dinner at Mr. Chow and then entering Justin Bieber's house on the same night (December 26). They are seen having breakfast at a diner the next morning (December 27). Hailey, on the other hand, maintains her poker face, tweeting, "Glad I got such a good night sleep last night, at MY own home, alone."


As of January 2015, Bieber and Baldwin appear to be just BFFs, but let's just say they're...close. In a group photo taken at a Clippers game in Los Angeles and posted to Kendall Jenner's Instagram, the two are cheek-to-cheek. By April 2015, the internet has only one question: are they dating? It's unclear at this time, but they attended a rather romantic baking class together in Los Angeles, where they were later joined by Kendall Jenner (who is credited with initiating JB and HB's friendship).



Just two months after Selena Gomez opened up about ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in an ELLE interview, the two are filmed taking a stroll together in Los Angeles, followed by Justin Bieber singing "Sorry" to Gomez, which he admitted was about her earlier that month in an interview with Ellen Degeneres. JB and HB are friends and only friends at this point, as their numerous interviews and social media posts throughout the month of December pointed out. Except they are not. Bieber shared a number of photos on Instagram from their trip to Anguilla, including this video of them acting like they're not friends. The couple vacationed together (with Bieber's family) until at least January 1, when both parties posted photos of themselves with each other to their Instagram accounts, wishing their followers a happy new year. Riding high from their tropical vacation, Justin Bieber *officially* confirmed what everyone already knew on January 3, 2016 when he posted this Instagram photo of himself and Baldwin kissing. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear to be broken up six months after revealing the details of their non-exclusive relationship.


Bieber is seen holding hands with Sofia Richie and unfollows Hailey Baldwin on Instagram. In 2018 Both Bieber and Baldwin have confirmed their engagement. "Was going to wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple," Bieber writes in a lengthy Instagram caption. Hailey I am completely smitten by everything about you! I'm determined to spend the rest of my life getting to know every aspect of you." "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness, but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!" Baldwin tweets the same day. No words could ever express how grateful I am. 
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 38 hours ago

Where is 'The Flash' Ezra Miller now? Why is he hiding?

Ezra Miller, star of The Flash, is reportedly hiding from court papers related to grooming allegations levelled against them. According to Vanity Fair, Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle were granted a protective order against Miller on behalf of their 18-year-old daughter, but law enforcement officials have yet to locate the actor.

1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 39 hours ago

Is the Umbrella Academy worth watching?

I was expecting typical Netflix whining American beauties accompanied by chisel-faced men nonsense when I decided to give this a shot. The kind of show where you couldn't care less about the characters and the obligatory political correctness to teach us something in a patronising and predictable way. On this occasion, I couldn't have been more wrong. The actors are well cast, and you care about all of them. I thought the humour was genuine. There is a lesbian relationship in season two and a gay relationship that spans both seasons that goes beyond the Netflix diversity checkbox and is rather touching and relevant.
1 0
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 61 hours ago

Here's what actually happened between Elon Musk and his daughter

Elon Musk's trans daughter has turned 18, and she is now outlining her expectations. According to reports, one of Musk's children is fed up with him and has filed legal documents to have his famous surname removed. The transgender daughter of the tech billionaire has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identity and avoid any ties to her biological father. Neither Musk nor Vivian have previously made public statements about their relationship or her transition. The documents were filed in Los Angeles County by Xavier Musk, at least that is the name she was given at birth, but now that she is 18, she wants to be known as Vivian Jenna Wilson.
0 0
Hollywood
Posted by filmykudi . 62 hours ago

What is the relationship status of Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been going strong. The couple shook the internet when Kim posted adorable pictures of Pete and herself on her Instagram. Many rumors were going around but nothing was confirmed until she dropped the post on Instagram. It's good to see Kim in a happy place after her toxic relationship with Kanye.

Previously Kim was married to Kanye and let's just say everything that glitters is not gold. For the media, the couple looked like one big happy family but unfortunately, that was not the case inside. Today, Kim is happy with Pete.

Often we have seen her talking about her relationship publicly.

1 4
sj1234 : Ahhh the cutest but If you would have asked me a few years ago I would have said Pete and Ariana Grande are the perfect couple.
0 REPLY 62 hours ago
View more 3 comments
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 88 hours ago

How Kim Kardashian became a self made billionaire at 40

According to the magazine, the reality TV star's net worth increased from $780 million (£564 million) in October to $1 billion (£723 million) this month. Her fortune is primarily derived from her two businesses, Skims shapewear and KKW Beauty cosmetics. 
1 1
Vaibhav Gupta : Kanye gave her all these ideas and now she is with Pete
0 REPLY 87 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 89 hours ago

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together almost 20 years after they split up. The couple dated for 18 months before abruptly breaking up in 2004. They're back together, walking the red carpet, and engaged. From their old breakup to their recent reunion, here's everything you need to know about their relationship. So whether you loved them together in the early 2000s or never even knew they dated, now is the time to brush up on your Bennifer knowledge. From the early days to the latest, here's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's full relationship timeline. The two met on the set of their film, Gigli. Despite the fact that the film bombed at the box office, their relationship took off quickly. According to Us Weekly, J.Lo was married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but she divorced him shortly after meeting Ben. Rumors of a Bennifer 2.0 began to circulate in May. Following her split from Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was seen out and about with Ben again, sparking speculation about a new relationship. Things appeared to be more serious after the couple vacationed together in Montana. According to the source, Ben was also supportive of Jennifer's workouts, which are an important part of her daily routine. "It seemed like Ben wanted to be there with her as well," they said. Another source told E! that Ben is working extra hard this time to make Bennifer last. "Ben has been working hard to make it work with their schedules," said the source. "J.Lo believes Ben has matured and adores this version of himself." It gives her comfort, and she is smitten. They're giddy together, and you can tell she's overjoyed."
1 1
Katrinaforever : Not such a good couple they are toxic
0 REPLY 87 hours ago
Hollywood
Posted by UmangiFans . 108 hours ago

Why 'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller is running away from the Police?

If you love sci-fi then you must have heard or seen the show 'The Flash'. Actor Ezra Miller has been going through a lot. Just yesterday, it was announced that the actor has been fired from the show because of the legal battles that have swamped Ezra. The entire incident began on April 19th.

On that day, The Flash actor was arrested for second-degree assault. The reason behind this charge was that when Ezra was asked to leave a certain party that took place in the Puna district of Hawaii, near Pāhoa instead of leaving Ezra decided to rebel and throw a chair in that process. Unfortunately, that chair hit a woman and resulted in a half-inch cut.

Reports are saying that while the actor has been going through so many changes, there are people out there who were not happy with Ezra being associated with the show. Apart from this, there have been too many twists and turns that have taken the legal step. What are your thoughts on that?

1 3
Them : Miller is on the movie. Grant Gustin is the one on the show.
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 2 comments
Hollywood
Posted by Xoxo Gossip Girl . 1 weeks ago

Why is Kim Kardashian so famous?

She first gained national attention as Paris Hilton's friend and stylist, but she gained wider attention after the sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, which she shot in 2002 with her then-boyfriend Ray J, was released in 2007. Prepare to be blown away. Kim K is now a billionaire, according to Forbes! Kim's businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, as well as her reality show, endorsement deals, and various other small investments, were cited as major contributors to her wealth by the business magazine. 
1 0