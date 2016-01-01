Not Rajkumar Hirani but Atlee might resurrect Shah Rukh Khan's career. Agree?

Shah Rukh Khan has agreed to star in Award-winning Tamil director Arun Kumar aka Atlee. The shooting of the film, which is yet to be titled, has already started. Popular South actress Nayanthara will star opposite SRK in the film while Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover will be playing supporting roles. There are talks that SRK might play a double role in the film, something he had done many years ago in 'Duplicate.'

While on the other hand, his film with Rajkumar Hirani has been in the talks since 2016. Fans have been waiting for this amazing collaboration for the longest time but such long delays might make people lose their interest in it. SRK's last film 'Zero', failed to impress the audience and the critics.

While Pathan (opposite Deepika Padukone) seems like an out-and-out masala flick, it is a genre that's not SRK's stronghold. So I feel his film with Atlee might resurrect SRK's stardom in Bollywood. As he has been missing in action and needs a superhit to reclaim his position.

