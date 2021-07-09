Not Sara Ali Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, but Ananya Panday is going to be the most known star kid

For starters, Karan Johar seems to treat Ananya Panday like the next Alia Bhatt (the acting aside though). While out of the whole lot, Sara has the most relatable image, if you may, there's also many haters and trolls behind her post Love Aaj Kal and the link-ups with Kartik Aaryan. It was mostly Sara's well-spoken interviews, and her embracing speaking Hindi fluently unlike the recent star kids that resonated with the audience. But that image has taken a dent.





Ananya found herself at the end of memes and trolling when she talked about her struggle. It might remind you of Alia's Prithviraj comment that went viral and earned trolling. Janhvi's acting is a different scenario altogether. She's been given some credit for choosing different films, but Ananya with her limited filmography has more of a fan base and following on social media. Her friendship with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor is also very well known.





Lastly, some of her comments which might seem very ridiculous end up helping boost the reach she has. Sara's and Janhvi's words haven't been blown up as much as Ananya's, and I feel like it's exactly what will push her up the ladder career wise as well.