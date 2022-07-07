Not Sara Ali Khan but this South actress will play Vicky Kaushal's opposite in Immortal Ashwatthama

Immortal Ashwatthama, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been in the news for a while. According to prior reports, Sara Ali Khan would play Vicky Kaushal's co-star in the Vicky Kaushal-starring film.





But as of late, it has been said that Samantha Ruth Prabhu alone will appear in the Magnum Opus. The legendary drama is anticipated to feature the well-known South actress in the female main role.





The Immortal Ashwatthama's script has been in the works for some time, and Aditya is getting ready to start shooting in 2023. The casting is in progress, and the director has finally matched the budget that his studio partner has approved with his vision.





