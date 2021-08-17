Not-so-good makeup brands to invest your money in! #BeautyTruthBomb

Scouring through all of the makeup brands out there to find some of the worst makeup brands is really hard girls! But I have done it. I've found all of the worst makeup brands on the market right now! Now, I know some of you might not agree, but these are just the makeup brands that haven't worked for me and somehow, I always have a problem with them.





Covergirl





I know what you are thinking, 'why would Covergirl be #1?'. Well, girls, I have never, ever found a Covergirl makeup product that I've liked. From their powder all the way to their mascara, I haven't been able to find a product that does what it is supposed to and that actually works. That's one of the reasons why /I would not invest a penny in their products





NYC





NYC is one of those brands that again, I've never had any luck with. Admittedly, I have only tried their foundation and their mascara, but both products left me uncovered and left my lashes bare. If you are looking for quality, NYC is not one of the best makeup brands for that. I think they are a little on the cheaper side, that might be the reasoning behind making their products cheap.





Rimmel London Foundations





Rimmel London as a whole is not a horrible brand of makeup, but their foundations? They just don't know how to make a foundation! I've tried a bunch of different kinds of Rimmel London foundations and I just can't seem to find one that works for me! So, sorry Rimmel fans, just not a fan of this





NEUTROGENA





You might be surprised to see a popular makeup brand on here, but Neutrogena should stick to skincare. Undoubtedly they have a great and effective range of skincare but the makeup line just didn’t work for me! Not only does their makeup run, but I can't seem to find a mascara that works like any Maybelline mascara or any foundation that works like Revlon foundation.





SALLY HANSEN





Many of the products from Sally Hansen get a low user rating. Some say the products don't do what they say they will while others are funny looking or fade off too fast. This might not apply to all products, but you might find that some don't meet your standards.





My experience with these brands has not been that good! Do let us know if you agree with time on this too!