Not-so-impressive makeup trends! #BeautyTruthBomb

Makeup trends, like all trends, come and go. While many trends are fabulous and have become iconic parts of our makeup history.

Others are epic failures, which looking back at, we wonder as logical and intelligent people, what were we thinking?!

Here we’ve brought you the not-so-impressive makeup trends that should never have made it past anyone, let alone become big trends!





Thin Brows or No Brows





Thin brows have been in and out of makeup trends over the decades. From Mona Lisa’s absent eyebrows to the more recent years of the 70’s when the thinner the brows, the better. It’s hard to imagine how thin brows ever looked good, especially with thick ones being all the rage at the moment. Eyebrows are one of the most important features on the face, they frame it and add so much color and personality! That being said, I’m sure at some point in the not-so-far-away future, thin brows will be back to haunt us!





Fake Moles





This one has tried to make a comeback recently, however, thankfully it never became a proper trend. I simply don’t understand how a dark spot on your face can ever look pretty?! Fake beauty spots or moles have quite the history, with it not always ending well. Some tried it with shedding blood, while others opted for materials like leather or stickers to give the illusion of a mile. Many have considered moles a pretty attribute, but many considered it to mean you were enslaved or possessed.





Over Highlighting





So this is actually a more recent trend. And I mean a lot more recently! It was only the last few years that highlighting one's cheekbones really became a thing, although when I googled it, it said highlighting was invented in 1500! My point- the highlighting we knew in the last decade is over, and for good reason! It started off well, with a little extra shimmer on the cheekbones to make them stand out. But, we did an overkill with the highlighter. Too much all the time, with each new release being more shimmery than the previous one. Now the trend has moved on from shiny faces to beautiful, natural-looking mattes. I love a matte face, although, I’m holding onto my highlighters in case they do make a return!





Wavy Makeup





Why anyone would see wavy lips and brows as pretty is beyond me! Some opted to get the wave with their makeup, but others had dangerous lip fillers put in to create this wavy look. Known as ‘devil lips’ or ‘Russian lips’, apparently, it was started in Russia, this trend is not in the so distant past. It’s scary to think that with all the resources and makeup products we have today, people feel a need to be this drastic!





Dark Lip Liner





Dark brown lip liner was a trend that should never have been! I’m not sure what effect they were trying to create with a dark lip liner and lighter lipstick. It was a look in the ’90s and has made a few small comebacks since. I’m crossing my fingers that it never does come back properly. The lip liner looks the best when it’s the same shade as the lipstick you’re wearing!





Overuse of Blush





Remember the days of bright pink cheeks? Their history goes all the way back to the days before makeup when people would do anything to give their cheeks some life, and often they ended up with bright pink cheeks. However, this meant that they were healthy and wealthy. Nowadays, we don’t need to prove health and wealth with the color of our cheeks. Instead, use your blush to enhance your natural beauty and blend it into the color of your skin!