Notable events/controversies that caused a stir in 2021

I'd want to wish you all a very happy New Year in 2022! May this new year bring you nothing but love and happiness. In retrospect, the year 2021 was full of noteworthy celebrity weddings, sensational disputes, lost a few treasures, drugs and other miscellaneous events, and so on.

Here's a look back at some of the most noteworthy events and scandals in Bollywood last year.

Miss Universe 2021:

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, a 21-year-old Punjabi girl, has brought the Miss Universe crown back to India after a 21-year absence. Harnaaz is only the third Indian to win this coveted award.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding:

On December 9, 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Vicky is 33 years old, while Katrina is 38 years old, so the pair has a 5-year age difference.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Paul wedding:

On November 15, 2021, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul married at Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh. The pair had been together for 11 years.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar wedding:

In a modest ceremony on June 4, 2021, Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar exchanged wedding vows. The two previously collaborated on the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike.'

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. The couple had been childhood sweethearts for a long time.

Sidharth Shukla's untimely death:

After purportedly having a heart attack, Sidharth Shukla died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. He was once the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and was dating Shehnaaz Gill.

Dilip Kumar has gone to be with the Lord:

Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor, died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98, after a protracted illness. His wife, the legendary actress Saira Banu, is the only survivor of the late actor.

Aryan Khan Arrested In Drugs Case:

The Narcotics Control Bureau detained Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, on October 3, 2021, in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case. The Bombay High Court gave Aryan bail on October 28 after he spent three weeks in jail.

Raj Kundra's arrest in connection with a pornographic film:

On July 19, 2021, Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra, actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, for his alleged participation in the pornographic film scandal. Raj was given bail on September 20, 2021, after serving two months in prison.

Jacqueline Fernandez & Nora Fatehi summoned In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case:

Enforcement Directorate questioned both Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi as witnesses in the Scamster Sukesh Chandrashekhar case worth 200 crores. He is accused of defrauding both actresses and lavishing multi-crore gifts on them. The conman was also said to have dated Jacqueline.

Fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar:

Kartik Aaryan was dropped from Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani, in April 2021. According to the latest rumours, KJo has put the sequel on hold.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Questioned In Panama Papers Case:

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in connection with the Panama Papers leak investigation. She was interrogated about suspicions of currency manipulation and if she had unlawfully stored money abroad.

Like Bollywood, I'm sure your 2021 was a rollercoaster as well. Which Bollywood event/controversy drew your attention the most and kept you up to date?