Notting Hill Review: Love happens in unexpected ways

Roger Mitchell's directorial rom-com Notting Hill starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant streams on Netflix. The film runs for 2 hours 3 minutes. Before I start writing the review, I would like to say that I am a hopeless romantic, and if the guy doesn't run behind his girl, he is no hero for me.





The story revolves around a famous actress Anna Scott and a regular divorced man William Thacker from Notting Hill, who works at a travel bookstore, barely making his living out of it and stays with a weird Welsch flatmate.





One fine Wednesday, Anna comes to his bookstore, buys a book, and in some awkward circumstances, they feel a strong connection for each other. They start going out to dinners, but soon enough, the reality hits William when Anna's boyfriend comes back from London.





A long pause. Then again, one fine day, when things go haywire with Anna's life for being accused of filming porn, she comes to take shelter in William's house. But that didn't stay long. So, what happens next in their life? Is there any love between them? Will they ever get back together?





I broke down while watching the film when Anna says, "I am just a girl, standing in front of a boy asking him to love her." If any girl says this, will you ever be able to reject her?





The film was released back in 1999, but if you watch it now, it will give a full Bollywood vibe. It's a sweet love story. Julia and Hugh have done great as Anna and Mr. Thacker. If you crave watching love stories, I will surely recommend this to you.