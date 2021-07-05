Nourish your skin with the best!

Who doesn’t want a flawless base with even skin and smooth out pores? Face primer can be your savior. Primer can be used to enhance many parts of your beauty routine, including your eyes, face, lashes, lips, and nails. Face primer, for example, can be used to smooth out pores, create a base for long-lasting makeup, manage oily skin, or prevent excessive shine.

I am currently obsessing over the Maybelline New York Fit Me Primer which retails for Rs. 499/- for a 30ml tube. I have already finished my first tube and ordered the new one.

It comes in two variants:





1. Matte and poreless: Perfect for people with normal to oily skin. It has a blurring powder to magnify and blur the pores to give me an even and flawless base. It also absorbs and controls the extra oil to make the makeup last for a longer period of time.





2. Dewy and smooth: This one is best suited for dry skin and has the goodness of Vitamin E for extra hydration. It moisturizes and smoothens the skin to give a flawless and dewy finish to the skin.

This is hands down one of the best primers I have used and you can choose the best pick for your skin type. A must-try product and you will thank me later for this!