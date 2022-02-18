Now aryan Khan is not a part of NCB, what was that drama all about then?

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has had a difficult year in 2021. He was arrested on a cruise late last year after an alleged drug bust. While he was later released on bail, the case was still being investigated. According to the most recent reports from NCB's investigation, Aryan Khan is not a member of a 'major drug network,' since the team has discovered no evidence linking the budding filmmaker to it.





Aryan Khan was not a part of a "bigger drugs conspiracy," according to the NCB's Special Investigation Unit. There is "no proof that Aryan Khan was part of a bigger drugs plot or an international drugs trafficking ring," according to the SIT. It was also reported that SIT discovered certain abnormalities in the cruise raid, which were discovered throughout the inquiry.





SIT also found that since Aryan Khan was not found in possession of any drugs on his arrest, he did not have to surrender his phone or get his chats checked. Despite checking his phone, nothing was found that linked him to any international narcotics syndicate.





Additionally, NCB's manual states that all raids need to be recorded on video, however, the raid on the cruise was not video-recorded. Moreover, the illegal drugs found on the cruise from people were not of a commercial quantity and rather, individual servings.





I wanna know what was that 1 month drama all about then?



