Now It’s 'His' Turn For A Makeover, Are You Excited?

The 1999 teen rom-com 'She’s All That' stole everyone's heart, and now it's time to swap the gender and get ready for its reimagined version. We’ll be seeing TikTok star Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan in the lead roles along with Rachael Leigh Cook who played the main character and got a makeover in the original film, portraying Padgett’s mother in this all-new remake. And wait, just so you know we’ll also be seeing the one and only, Kourtney Kardashian being featured in the movie, say what?

Moreover, this film is directed by Mark Waters who has given us some of the most iconic movies of all times, like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. In this coming age movie Addison Rae is playing the role of Padgett Sawyer, an aspiring beauty influencer who accepts a bet to turn the least popular boy in her high school, Cameron Kweller (Buchanan), into prom king. As prom night swiftly approaches, Padgett and Cameron each experience their own form of transformation, learning something about themselves and each other in the process. If you still haven’t watched trailer then watch it here, and let us know how excited you are to watch 'He’s All That' premiering on August 27th only on Netflix.