'Now We Are Breaking Up' would have been a hit if it was released in the early 2010s - Do you agree?

'Now We Are Breaking Up' starring Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong is struggling every week in terms of ratings which is dropping noticeably. This romance drama was highly anticipated because of its star cast and huge production value. However, the drama didn't hit the right chords with the audience from the beginning and went to dip further.





The main issue, I feel is that the concept is too outdated for the contemporary audience. We have seen multiple Korean dramas that starts with a one-night stand which gradually turns into a romantic relationship. It relies too much on the tried and tested formulas and brings nothing new to the table.





From the development of the main leads' relationship to the past connection between, the plot is too weary to leave any space for anticipation. Now, I don't really mind such typical plots, but you need to have something substantial to continue with a cliched drama. However, that isn't the case with it, they could have capitalized to explore the fashion industry.





That's why I feel that this drama would have been a hit had it been released in the early 2010s, but in the present, the audience wants more realistic and mature content.





Do you agree with me?