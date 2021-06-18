Nude Lipstick That Every Girl Should Have

The Nykaa Matte Lipstick – Wakeup Makeup is my very everyday go to lipstick. This is my favourite from all the collections of lipsticks which I have. I love this light pink tone nude shade and is a perfect lipstick as it doesn't dry out my lips. This lipstick is affordable in the price range. The Nykaa Matte Lipstick – Wakeup and Makeup is extremely creamy and matte. This lipstick has high longevity and stays on the lips atleast for 6 hours. Also, suits at all skin types. If you're eyeing to buy a new shade then go for it! You won't regret it!