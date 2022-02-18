NU'EST ends group activities as Aron, JR, and Ren leave Pledis Entertainment of HYBE Labels

JR, Aron, and Ren of NU'EST have ended their exclusive contracts with Pledis Entertainment on March 14. However, Minhyun and Baekho have decided to renew their contracts.





On February 28th, Pledis announced through Weverse and official fan cafe, "With the last album to be released in March, the members will complete their official activities with the company as NU'EST under Pledis Entertainment."





Home to the group 'Seventeen', Pledis Entertainment's first boy group was NU'EST that debuted in 2022. Pledis wrote, 'PLEDIS Entertainment wishes the best for the members' new leap forward and growth, and will continue to cheer for their bright future ahead of them. We would like to express once again our gratitude to L.O.Λ.E who have always stayed by NU'EST's side. We ask you to give your unchanging love and support to the members as they embark upon the next chapter of their careers."





Will you miss NU'EST?