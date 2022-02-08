NU'EST Ren caught in an embarrassing moment while filming a vlog

NU'EST member Ren was caught up in a hilarious moment that left fans giggling while filming his vlog. The idol was recording his everyday life and activities from resting at home to revealing his skincare routine. During the filming, he decided to head out to a hotpot restaurant to buys some beer to have with his hotpot. While the 28-year-old was ordering, he lowered his mask so that the lady could check his ID.





The lady's comment left Ren shy and embarrassed when she said, "This ID isn't your older brother's, right?" Ren adorably was taken aback by her comment and answered shyly, "Ah no, it's mine." The idol, baffled, then looked into the camera and joked, "I'm embarrassed. But this is... a good thing? Is it not..?" Of course, the moment left fans in fits of laughter and a bit jealous. As some commented, " Who wouldn't confuse him, he has such smooth skin", "Ren has baby skin", "You should be proud." Well, which 28-year-old wouldn't want that to happen?





Check out Ren's vlog below to catch the moment!