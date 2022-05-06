Nushrat, Ranveer follow the Ayushmaan formula, both Janhit Mein Jaari and Jayeshbhai Jordar tread same path

Past few weeks have been a rude shock to Hindi cinema with the dismissal failure of big ticket films such as Bachchan Pandey, Attack and the recently released Jersey. The hint was clear about what the masses were looking for. The quirky unconventional characters through which Ayushman Khuraana has created a niche of himself has always delivered at box office be it Vicky Donor, Dum laga ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Badhai Ho to name a few. Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming movie Janhit mein Jaari whose trailer was recently released shows her in the quirky avatar going houses to spread awareness about the use of condoms. Until now, Ayushmaan and Kartik Aryan have been experimenting with such quirky characters. But Now the female actors have added into the fray. Following the suit is no other than the yrf talent Ranveer singh who treads on the same path with Jayeshbhai Jordar slated to release on May 13. Ranveer's character in the film is a timid man living in a hyper patriarchal set up who eventually takes stand against female foeticide. Both the films having Nushrat and Ranveer as protagonist talk about social taboo subjects. Both presented in the quirky set up which has been mastered very well by Ayushmaan. Movies on such subjects presented in a creatively humorous way has worked for the audiences. It is now again a testing time for hindi cinema to check whether such quirky themes are now OTT royalty or do the big screens audiences have still the fire in them to watch and spend money on such stories . Is it a conscious decision by Nushrat and Ranveer to follow the ayushman path only time ahead will reveal.