Nykaa Eyes On Me Eyeshadow Palette – Is It Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

I loved the Nykaa’s eyes on me 10 in 1 eyeshadow palette. I have used this eyeshadow palette and it makes my eye look more attractive. With this 10 in 1 eyeshadow palette, we can create different eye looks such as bright–neutral eyeshadow color for everyday look, glittery look for a party, and smokey eye look for a night out. Eyeshadow is a very important product in our makeup routine. It is a cruelty-free and vegan product. One thing that I loved about it is that it is very easy to blend on our eyes as the texture is smooth. After applying, it long lasts on the eyes and has intense pigment which includes complimentary shade to create different looks. The eyeshadow palette by Nykaa is retailed for Rs. 599 only.

This is a must-buy eyeshadow palette for all makeup enthusiasts.