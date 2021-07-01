Nykaa face sheet masks

Nykaa skin secret sheet mask is specially designed keeping in mind the Indian women. There are 21 variants of nykaa face sheet mask are available which are best for all skin type and specifically created to target all Indian skin concerns. These masks are easily available on nykaa Its price is 100 Rupees per sheet mask. All maks are light white in color but the serum in it makes them transparent and colorless. This sheet mask is really easy to apply and fits perfectly on face. It has mild fragrance and that smell depends according to the type of mask. For example : the aroma of a grapefruit based mask would have a very mild smell of grapefruit. These sheet masks helos to moisturise well which gives soft and glowing skin. These masks worked like a miracle on my skin. It retains the effect upto 2-3 days. So, i really like this sheet mask it rejuvenate and refresh tired skin, give smoothness to the skin and prevent moisture loss.