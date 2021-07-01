Nykaa japanese cherry blossom range review

FT.@mynykaa @nykaabeauty Wanderlust Japenese Cherry Blossom Body Butter(thick version ,loving body butters these days ,love fragrance all four have same fragrance in a same category, milky white,rich creamy texture) Wanderlust Japenese Cherry Blossom Body Scrub(gel scrub with minute beads ,exfoliates to a soft supple body ,love its fragrance) Wanderlust Japenese Cherry Blossom Body Milk(liquidy milky white lotion in spray form , beautiful fragrance of cherry blossoms not overpowering but lingers all day long, refreshing and cooling effect) Wanderlust Japenese Cherry Blossom Body Lotion( thicker than milk but a lotion which sinks in all goodness to the body making it soft smooth for whole day long ,strong fragrance but it vanishes after a while ,again fragrance lingers whole day)