Nykaa lash talk mascara review

NYKAA BEAUTY LASH TALK MASCARA Nykaa is extending its new launches in makeup category and this time it has to be mascara. First of all , I haven't tried other brand mascaras so don't expect a comparison. Definitely I will buy now essence one and more of maybelline hyped mascaras and than post a comparison post. FORMULA : There are 3 versions of Lash Talk Mascara and I love that they are intense black , waterproof. They do not smudge and make your eyes look like a ghost . There is no clumping , flaking off mascara and they come off easily by a micellar water. I would say these are fuss free mascaras for those who wear mascara daily with loads of coating. These are cruelty free, paraben free and vegan. Price point is highly affordable so thumbs up. NYKAA LASH TALK CURL POWER MASCARA If you have straight lashes this is your pick. It will curl ,lift grab and separate the lashes providing a dramatic look. PINK ONE NYKAA LASH TALK SUPER SIZER MASCARA If you have fine lashes like me it will give intense volume. GREEN ONE NYKAA LASH TALK LIKE IT LONG MASCARA If you have short lashes the pointed brush lifts , lengthens and defines the lashes. YELLOW ONE MY EXPERIENCE I tried all three and I liked the yellow one most as it separated my lashes and made them look more dense and length too. Now i have short and little curved but very fine lashes. And it came out easily with micellar water so no problem. Yes it is waterproof. For price point these are decent. I will say those who love mascara and can wear without makeup too as I have seen in kolkata these are very nice everyday wear mascara. If you want me to try other brands mascara , pls suggest which i should so that i can compare.