Nykaa Liquid Lipsticks At A Affordable Price #BeautyTruthBomb

Nykaa launched a range of liquid lipsticks. It includes 10 shades. I have tried boss babe shade from their range of liquid lipsticks. I love their packaging style; it is transparent because even if you have more than 2 – 3 shades then you won’t get confused. You can easily see the color from the outer body itself. The applicator that you get is quite good as well. It is flat so it becomes very easy to outline the lips and then fill them in as well. One application of the shades gives good color pay off on the lips. It is pigmented. This shade is a gorgeous color. It is very beautiful and super red for Indian skin tone. Make sure that your lips are well hydrated and it dries out on the lips after the application. Also, they are well exfoliated before using any liquid lipsticks. One thing that I loved about these lipsticks is that they are long-lasting and pigmented.

Honestly, this has become my favorite shade from the entire range of lipsticks that I have. I highly recommend buying these lipsticks from Nykaa.