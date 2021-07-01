Nykaa Prep me up Face primer

This primer feela very smooth and silky on the face. It is good for all skin type people. Its texture looks like a clear gel. The consistency is not too thick nor too runny. It is easily available on nykaa and you can purchase it during offers where you get maximum discount on it. Its price is 499 Rupees for 30 ml. It comes in a white plastic tube which is secured by pink flip - flop cap. It has no odour, this quality i love the most because i have very sensitive nose. Nykaa face primer does the job really perfectly. It controls the secretion of oil from glands on the face for hours. Along with this, it blurs out open pores and evens the skin texture. It do not break out my skin. It makes the makeup look flawless and smooth.