NYX Butter Gloss Ginger Snap – My Honest Review #BeautyTruthBomb

The NYX is offering Butter Gloss range which is the most popular and has a huge fan base for it. I tried the Ginger Snap shade. This shade gives a sheer glossy finish after application and is a brown tint shade. It doesn’t stay for more than three hours and needs a re-application. The formula feels moisturizing and very comfortable. It is available in 12 shades. The glossy color delivers sheer to medium coverage that easily melts on the lips and isn’t sticky like other lip glosses. This product retails for Rs. 550 for 8 ml and is also available easily online.

Have you tried any of the shades from the Butter Gloss range?