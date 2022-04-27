Objectively, who amongst Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan is the most successful actor?

It all depends on what is your criteria for success Money, Fan Following or Quality





Money- If money is a success for you then no doubt SRK is the most successful among all Khans in fact he is the 2nd richest actor in the world but that money is not all acting money. SRK is a much better businessman as compared to Salman or Aamir, he knows where to invest ( he owns an IPL team, he owns a VFX studio & his production house is well established compared to Salman or Aamir. ) SRK is also the most consistent among the three.

Fan Following- SRK is still the biggest star in the overseas market but in India craze for Salman Khan can't be described in words SRK & Aamir are big superstars but the superstardom of Salman Khan can only be compared to what was once witnessed by Rajesh Khanna & in the present scenario to Rajnikanth's craze ( in southern states only) From Box office point of view he is way ahead of his competition. Salman had a very low phase between 2000–and 2008 but since 2010 he is in a league of his own 5 blockbusters back to back which is a very difficult record to break. Plus he has the most number of All-time blockbusters & blockbusters to his name.

Quality- Aamir doesn't have a fan following like Salman & SRK he does such quality films that the audience trusts in his product. These days Salman & Aamir are the biggest stars in the country ( SRK is going through his bad phase but still that is better than most actors' good phase ) but the main difference between Aamir & Salman is- people go to theatres just to watch Salman Khan ( such is his aura ) but with Aamir, they come to watch his film, people have that confidence in his movies.





You can add Saif Ali Khan to the list as well, still, I believe he can be kept out of the competition.





So I've laid out the perimeter, now you can decide.