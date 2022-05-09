OH MY GIRL's Jiho Leaves WM Entertainment and The Group

OH MY GIRL's Jiho has decided to part ways with both WM Entertainment and OH MY GIRL.









On May 9, WM Entertainment released a statement about the group's contracts. According to the statement, while six members decided to renew their contracts, Jiho has decided not to stay with WM Entertainment. Additionally, WM confirmed that Jiho will be leaving OH MY Girl and the girl group will continue as six members.









Following the expiration of her contract, Jiho will enter the free agent market in search of a new agency. With many companies courting her, Jiho reportedly desires to broaden her spectrum as an artist and celebrity and join one of them.









Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL just wrapped up their promotions for 'Real Love.'